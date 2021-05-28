Witnesses testify against Uzair Baloch for causing violence

As many as nine prosecution witnesses deposed against Uzair Baloch, the suspected kingpin of the Lyari gang war, charging him with involvement in murders, kidnappings, shootings and bombings in Lyari during 2012.

The witnesses, all of whom were policemen and had been part of the law enforcement team conducting an operation against criminals in Lyari, testified that hey had seen the accused carrying out the attacks on the police as well as on the public in Lyari.

Wearing a white shalwar-kameez with a traditional Balochi cap, Baloch attended the hearing at the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) VII. He defended himself and argued that the witnesses were lying under pressure.

The judge after recording the testimonies and the cross-examination by the defence attorney adjourned the hearing until July 9, ordering more witnesses to be brought to the next hearing. The ATC VII alone has 17 cases pending against the accused.

Baloch had been arrested in January 2016 on the outskirts of Karachi by the Rangers. Later, he stood a military trial on charges of spying for Iranian intelligence agencies and was awarded 12 years in prison. He is also facing over six dozen terrorism cases, in

14 of which he has been acquitted.