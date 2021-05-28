Sindh govt to assemble 380 mobile Covid-19 vaccination units

The Sindh government has said it is going to assemble 380 mobile units to render vaccination services against the coronavirus in the province, especially in its rural areas.

This was announced by Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Thursday as he met a delegation of the National Command and Operation Centre, led by Major General Asif Mehmood Goraya.

The NCOC delegation appreciated the arrangements made by the Sindh government for coronavirus testing and vaccination in the province. The delegation members said that the process of anti-coronavirus vaccination was required to be accelerated in Sindh in the same effective manner the Covid-19 testing and contact tracing were being carried out in the province.

The meeting decided that the capacity of the province to vaccinate people against Covid-19 would be enhanced to 150,000 persons a day till the end of June. The chief secretary informed the delegation that the private hospitals and basic health units in rural parts of the province belonging to the Peoplesâ€™ Primary Healthcare Initiative would also become part of the drive of the government to vaccinate people against Covid-19. He said that 1,140,000 doses of the Covid vaccine had been administered in the province.

Apart from the hospitals and healthcare units, vaccination centres have been established at the Karachi at the Sindh Secretariat, Karachi Press Club, Arts Council, K-Electric offices, industrial estates and at different banks.

The chief secretary suggested that a walk-in mechanism should be launched for the inoculation of people of 30 years and above without them having to wait to get any code on the cell phone.

A delegation member said that the walk-in system of vaccination was being introduced in the first stage for the people associated with the education sector, and later this service would be expanded to the employees of other sectors as well.

Deadline

The Sindh government has asked its employees and officials to get the jab against the coronavirus within one week. A circular to this effect was issued by the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department on Thursday.

The circular mentioned that ample vaccination centres had established in the province for the purpose, but the response of the governmentâ€™s employees had not been encouraging so far despite the issuance of instructions to this effect from time to time.

The heads of different departments of the government have been directed to provide details of their vaccinated staff for consideration by the chief secretary.