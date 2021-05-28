close
Fri May 28, 2021
AFP
May 28, 2021

UN mission in Iraq extended

AFP
May 28, 2021

United Nations, United States: The UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously voted to extend the mandate of its mission in Iraq and to expand it to cover monitoring of legislative elections set for October 10, acceding -- in part -- to a request from Baghdad. The mission, known as the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), will now run through May 27, 2022, according to a resolution drafted by the United States.

