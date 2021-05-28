UN mission in Iraq extended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
United Nations, United States: The UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously voted to extend the mandate of its mission in Iraq and to expand it to cover monitoring of legislative elections set for October 10, acceding -- in part -- to a request from Baghdad. The mission, known as the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), will now run through May 27, 2022, according to a resolution drafted by the United States.