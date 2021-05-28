RSF watchdog chief leads protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SALCININKAI, Lithuania: The head of Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) protested on Thursday at the Belarusian border along with dozens of journalists after the arrest of anti-regime blogger Roman Protasevich. RSF chief Christophe Deloire and the Belarusian and Lithuanian journalists placed portraits of their 21 colleagues imprisoned in Belarus on a fence along the EU border between Lithuania and Belarus.