close
Fri May 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 28, 2021

Spain jails men who aided Barcelona attackers

World

AFP
May 28, 2021

Madrid: A Spanish court on Thursday handed jail terms of up to 53 years to three men who helped the jihadists behind the 2017 Barcelona attacks that killed 16 people. The Islamic State (IS) group claimed the bloodshed of August 17-18, 2017, when pedestrians were mown down by a van in Barcelona and others were attacked at a nearby seaside town as Europe was battered by a string of jihadist attacks.

Latest News

More From World