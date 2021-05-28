Europe court faults Italy over sexist rape ruling

Strasbourg, France: Europe’s top rights court on Thursday criticised an Italian court for perpetuating sexist stereotypes in its ruling on a case brought by a woman who said she was gang-raped. The woman accused seven men of attacking her in a car after a party in 2008 when she was a student. She said she was drunk at the time. An appeals court in Florence in 2015 overturned the convictions of six of the men, citing inconsistencies in the woman’s account of the alleged attack.