This is to draw the attention of the authorities in Balochistan to the shortage of teachers in schools. In a Balnigwar village, there is only one primary school which doesn’t have teachers. A single person has been given the responsibility to run the school.
The government should look into this issue on an urgent basis.
Imran A Sattar
Kech