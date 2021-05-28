A house of my own

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has introduced a Tier 0 category for the state-backed low-cost housing scheme. To facilitate borrowers who fall under this tier, the SBP has added microfinance banks in the scheme. However, it is surprising that these banks have no idea about the latest announcement. I recently visited one of Lahore’s microfinance banks and found out that it was not providing loans under the said scheme. I went to a commercial bank and asked about its financing schemes for the Tier 0 category. The staff there told me that only microfinance banks are offering loans to such borrowers.

The Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme has been launched to help the economically weak segment of our society build houses at affordable cost. The SBP should look into this matter and ensure that microfinance banks are following its orders. The underprivileged should be facilitated so that they can build their own dream house.

Ejaz Ahmad Magoon (FCA)

Lahore