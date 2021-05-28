Clashes and violence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The violent clash between the Sindh police and dacoits in the Garhi Tegho area of Shikarpur that was reported a few days back claimed the lives of three policemen. The Sindh government has to take proper steps to deal with this problem.
It should carry out an anti-bandit operation in all those areas where these dacoits usually hide. The authorities should deal with this serious problem on an urgent basis.
Ahmed Ali Korar
Naseerabad