Clashes and violence

The violent clash between the Sindh police and dacoits in the Garhi Tegho area of Shikarpur that was reported a few days back claimed the lives of three policemen. The Sindh government has to take proper steps to deal with this problem.

It should carry out an anti-bandit operation in all those areas where these dacoits usually hide. The authorities should deal with this serious problem on an urgent basis.

Ahmed Ali Korar

Naseerabad