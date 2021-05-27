KP NAB recovered Rs2,674.1m in 3 years

ISLAMABAD: The NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has recovered Rs2,674.1 million in last three years from convicted persons under sections 10 and 25 (B) of NAO-1999. NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review the performance of NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially convictions made under Section 10 and under Section 25(B) of NAO-1999 during the year 2018 to 2021 at NAB Headquarters and attended by DG NAB-KP Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan through video link. NAB chairman appreciated the performance of NAB-KP under the supervision of DG NAB-KP Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan. During the meeting Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan informed that during the year 2020, an amount of Rs2,026 million has been recovered from 11 convicted persons under Section 10 of NAO-1999. During the meeting Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan informed that during the year 2019 an amount of Rs56.67 million has been recovered from 5 convicted persons under Section 10 of NAO-1999. Similarly in the year 2018, 16 persons were convicted by different accountability courts under Section 10 of NAO-1999 an amount ofRs315.909m has been recovered.

DG NAB-KP also informed the meeting that during the year 2020, due to the efforts of NAB-KP three persons were convicted by different accountability courts under Section 25(B) of NAO-1999, an amount of Rs1.0715m has been recovered in investigation against officers/officials of Fata Secretariat and others regarding embezzlement of funds in Development projects of C&W Deptt FR Tank and PHE Deptt FR DI Khan accused Ali Bat Khan, M Ayub Khan and Mashad Gul were convicted by the Accountability Court in the year 2020, an amount of Rs1.0715m was recovered from the accused under Section 25 (B) of NAO-1999. DG NAB-KP also informed the meeting that during the year 2019, due to the efforts of NAB-KP three persons were convicted by different accountability courts under Section 25(B) of NAO-1999, an amount of Rs3.302m has been recovered. DG NAB-KP also informed the meeting that during the year 2018, due to the efforts of NAB-KP eight persons were convicted by different accountability courts under Section 25(B) of NAO-1999, an amount of Rs206.542m has been recovered. DG NAB-KP also informed the meeting that during the year 2018-2020, due to the efforts of NAB-KP three persons were granted conditional pardon by different accountability courts under Section 26 of NAO-1999, an amount of Rs64.604m has been recovered.