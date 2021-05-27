‘Debt can be paid off if trillions of rupees stolen by PTI govt recovered’

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said Pakistan’s debt can be paid off if trillions of rupees stolen by the PTI government through corruption facilitated by Imran Khan were recovered. In a statement here Wednesday in response to the statements by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Marriyum said the ‘incompetent’ rulers were disconnected from reality. She said at a time when the masses were crushed by the avalanche of PTI’s corruption, inflation, taxation and unemployment, Imran’s top priority was Shahbaz Sharif’s dinner, instead of addressing people’s problems. The former information minister said people desperately wanted to get rid of thieves, cartels, mafias and those who patronise them. She further said the government should stop talking about Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, the PDM and other opposition leaders for just one day, and see the sufferings of the people. “Has the NAB-Niazi nexus deposited the commission money taken from Broadsheet in the public treasury? Tell the public how much money the NAB Niazi nexus spent on making false cases in two and a half years against the opposition.