Thu May 27, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2021

AJK chief secretary appointed

National

Our Correspondent
May 27, 2021

MUZAFFARABAD: Shakeel Qadir Khan, a Grade 21 officer has been appointed AJK chief secretary in place of Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash, who has been transferred and posted as federal secretary, said a notification issued by the Establishment Division in Islamabad. Shakeel Qadir Khan presently posted in KP as additional chief secretary planning and development is an officer of Administrative Services Group and had obtained a degree in public administration from the United Kingdom.

