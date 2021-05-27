AJK chief secretary appointed

MUZAFFARABAD: Shakeel Qadir Khan, a Grade 21 officer has been appointed AJK chief secretary in place of Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash, who has been transferred and posted as federal secretary, said a notification issued by the Establishment Division in Islamabad. Shakeel Qadir Khan presently posted in KP as additional chief secretary planning and development is an officer of Administrative Services Group and had obtained a degree in public administration from the United Kingdom.