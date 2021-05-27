Two armed gangs clash outside Polyclinic

ISLAMABAD: The people of the federal capital witnessed an armed clash between two rival groups in front of Poly Clinic Hospital on the property dispute, Wednesday, police said.

The clash occurred less than 100 yards from the Aabpara Police Station. Both the gangs used firearms and shot fire at each other, the people witnessed the clash told this correspondent.

The Aabpara police, however, took up the case and detained some attackers from both sides and started investigation.