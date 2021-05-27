close
Thu May 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 27, 2021

Two armed gangs clash outside Polyclinic

National

OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 27, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The people of the federal capital witnessed an armed clash between two rival groups in front of Poly Clinic Hospital on the property dispute, Wednesday, police said.

The clash occurred less than 100 yards from the Aabpara Police Station. Both the gangs used firearms and shot fire at each other, the people witnessed the clash told this correspondent.

The Aabpara police, however, took up the case and detained some attackers from both sides and started investigation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan