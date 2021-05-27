close
Thu May 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2021

Medical varsities, medical colleges across Punjab reopen from today

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2021

LAHORE: All medical universities, medical and dental colleges, nursing and paramedical schools across Punjab will reopen from today. The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has already issued a circular in this connection. These institutions like general education institutions were closed in March this year due to the threat of COVID-19 pandemic. According to the notification, MBBS third, fourth and final year students will be required to attend their medical colleges physically. First and second year MBBS students will not be allowed to come to the college as their classes will continue online.

Latest News

More From Pakistan