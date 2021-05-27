Medical varsities, medical colleges across Punjab reopen from today

LAHORE: All medical universities, medical and dental colleges, nursing and paramedical schools across Punjab will reopen from today. The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has already issued a circular in this connection. These institutions like general education institutions were closed in March this year due to the threat of COVID-19 pandemic. According to the notification, MBBS third, fourth and final year students will be required to attend their medical colleges physically. First and second year MBBS students will not be allowed to come to the college as their classes will continue online.