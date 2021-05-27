Blinken meets Egypt’s Sisi, heads to Jordan for Gaza truce

CAIRO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed to Jordan Wednesday on the last leg of a Mideast tour that aims to shore up an Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza.

After meeting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, whom he praised for helping bring an end to the intense violence "relatively quickly", he departed for Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II.

The US top diplomat already met Tuesday with Israeli and Palestinian leaders to throw Washington´s support behind the truce that ended 11 days of heavy Israeli bombing of Gaza and rocket fire from the enclave into Israel. After talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, Blinken vowed to rebuild US relations with the Palestinians by reopening a consulate in Jerusalem, as well as giving millions in aid for the war-battered Gaza Strip. The announcements signalled a break with US policy under former president Donald Trump, who had shuttered the diplomatic mission for Palestinians in 2019 and slashed aid to the Palestinian Authority. In the long term, Blinken evoked the "possibility of resuming the effort to achieve a two-state solution, which we continue to believe is the only way to truly assure Israel´s future as a Jewish and democratic state, and of course to give the Palestinians the state they´re entitled to". After meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he reiterated support for Israel´s right to defend itself against rocket attacks by Gaza´s Hamas rulers, adding that they must not benefit from the reconstruction aid.

On Wednesday, after meeting with Sisi, Blinken later said that both "believe strongly that Palestinians and Israelis deserve equally to live in safety and security", and that "Egypt is vital to these aspirations".

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meanwhile travelled to Jerusalem Wednesday, urging an end to the "cycle of violence" through a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The latest military escalation started after clashes in Jerusalem´s Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam´s third holiest site, which is also revered by Jews as the Temple Mount.

Israeli security forces had moved in on Palestinian worshippers there towards the end of the holy month of Ramazan. They had also sought to quell protests against the threatened eviction of Palestinian families from homes in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah to make way for Jewish settlers. Israeli air strikes and artillery fire on Gaza killed 254 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded more than 1,900 people in 11 days of conflict from May 10, the health ministry in Gaza says. Rocket and other fire from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and an Arab-Israeli teenager, an Israeli soldier, one Indian national and two Thai workers, medics say. Some 357 people in Israel were wounded. The UN Human Rights Council will hold a special session focused on Israel Thursday, to consider launching a broad, international investigation into abuses during the violence.