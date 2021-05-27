Robbers gang-rape bride, torture groom

MULTAN: Four robbers entered a house where they tortured a bridegroom and allegedly gang-raped the bride in Shujabad area of Mochipura here in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

Three robbers were in police uniform and held the family hostage at gunpoint for two hours, family sources said. The bridegroom had brought the bride from Galewal village. Heavy contingent of police reached the crime scene and collected evidence. The bride and groom have been shifted to a hospital.