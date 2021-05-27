Man impersonating as NAB officer arrested

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has arrested Mian Muhammad Fayaz from Johar Town Lahore, who introduced himself as director general NAB Sukkur to blackmail government officers.

Fayaz used to pressurize government officers to seek favour from them. According to available information, Fayaz approached senior police officers, management of private housing societies and deputy commissioners of various districts to seek their favour. He used the names of political leaders to accomplish his tasks. The NAB Lahore apprehended Fayaz besides recovering Rs 4.4 million cash and weapons from his possession. The NAB presented the suspect before an accountability court which handed him over to the NAB on physical remand. It merits mentioning here that the NAB Intelligence Wing has so far arrested 10 such impersonators who looted people by posing as NAB officers. NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has lauded the performance of the NAB Lahore and reiterated that no NAB officer is authorized to speak to any suspect during inquiry or investigation. “Suspects will only be summoned through official letters and in case of any complaint, the NAB spokesman can be contacted,” he said.