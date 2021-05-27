Eight dacoits killed in police action in riverine districts: Nasir

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah said the law and order situation in the province is under control. Shah said an operation in the riverine districts of the province is underway which has succeeded in recovering several hostages and eight dacoits have also been gunned down. Speaking to Geo News programme, Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Key Saath, Sindh Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah said some lawless elements are active in the four riverine districts of the province where an operation is underway. So far eight dacoits have been killed, while several hostages have also been recovered.

In the past, conditions in these districts were volatile and several groups of dacoits and kidnappers were operating before 2008. During those days, people couldn’t travel freely and they used to travel in convoys escorted by the police force. However the police through repeated operations brought the situation under control, he said.