COVID-19 claims 65 lives, 2,724 more cases reported

By News desk

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 60,268 with 2,724 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,686 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-five corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 58 of whom were under treatment in hospital and seven out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 65 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 23 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 4,242 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours. The National COVID positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 4.61 percent.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 44 percent, Multan 69 percent, Bahawalpur 38 percent and Faisalabad 36 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 45 percent,