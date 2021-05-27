Uncertainty over law and order prevailing in Sindh: Sh Rashid

KARACHI: Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said there were no chances of imposition of governor rule in Sindh. He said while talking to media at Karachi Airport that law and order situation in Sindh, particularly in Karachi was challenging and there is an uncertain atmosphere. He said although the law and order was a provincial chapter, but the premier had directed him to visit the megalopolis to review the law and order situation and submit a report. He added that he would be conducting meetings with Sindh governor, chief minister and Rangers officials to discuss the law and order situation of the city. To a question about operation in Katcha area of Shikarpur, Shaikh Rashid replied that he would discuss the matter with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. He said all needed support would be provided to the provincial government for maintenance of peace in the area, if asked.

Replying to another query, the minister said the Interior Ministry had not issued a single arm licence during the tenure of Imran Khan. To another question, Shaikh Rashid reiterated that all out efforts would be made to eliminate the menace of drugs from Karachi.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure without any hurdles. “There are no any factions within the PTI,” he added.