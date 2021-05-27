PM, Egypt president discuss Palestine situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday in a telephonic talk with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi laid emphasis on the importance of solidarity among the Muslim Ummah, adopting a collective approach especially through the OIC platform, for safeguarding the rights of Muslims, particularly those living under foreign occupation.

The prime minister appreciated the important role played by Egypt and its leadership for cessation of hostilities in Palestine. Condemning strongly the Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians, especially women and children, and the sacrilege of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramazan, the prime minister stressed the importance of the early and just resolution of the Palestine issue, the PM Office said.

Imran Khan termed the current situation in Gaza as Palestinians living in “open prison”. In this regard, the prime minister called for total withdrawal of Israeli forces from Occupied Palestinian Territories including Jerusalem; restitution of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people including their right to self-determination and the right of return to Palestine and the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state, as part of a two-state solution, with pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Outlining the recent efforts made by Pakistan in amplifying the voice of the Palestinian people, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for the just settlement of the Palestinian issue.

President Sisi invited the prime minister to visit Egypt, while the prime minister renewed his invitation to President Sisi to visit Pakistan.

It was agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges to further strengthen bilateral political and economic ties between the two countries.