San Jose mass shooting claims nine lives

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA: Eight people were killed in a shooting Wednesday at a light rail yard in California in which the suspected gunman also died, police said.

The incident took place at a public transit maintenance yard in San Jose, a Silicon Valley tech hub of almost a million people south of San Francisco. "I can confirm with you at this point that there are eight victims that are pronounced deceased at this point. And there's one suspect that´s pronounced deceased," said Russell Davis, a Santa Clara County Sheriff´s deputy, warning that the numbers could rise.

The gunman opened fire at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose on Wednesday. The victims include transit employees and the suspect has died, police say. The shooting broke out at 06:45 local time (14:45GMT), transit officials say. Earlier, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted that the shooting "left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed."

According to CBS News in San Francisco, the shots broke out during an employee meeting for rail workers.