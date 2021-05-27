Man impersonating as NAB officer arrested

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has arrested Mian Muhammad Fayaz from Johar Town Lahore, who introduced himself as director general NAB Sukkur to blackmail government officers.

Fayaz used to pressurize government officers to seek favour from them. According to available information, Fayaz approached senior police officers, management of private housing societies and deputy commissioners of various districts to seek their favour. He used the names of political leaders to accomplish his tasks.

The NAB Lahore apprehended Fayaz besides recovering Rs 4.4 million cash and weapons from his possession. The NAB presented the suspect before an accountability court which handed him over to the NAB on physical remand.