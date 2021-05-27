close
Thu May 27, 2021
May 27, 2021

Mentally-ill man kills daughter

National

KARAK: A mentally retarded person allegedly killed his daughter and injured his wife and two children here on Wednesday.

Police officials said that Khalid Khan, a resident of Lashti Kala village in Takht-i-Nusrati tehsil, hit his sleeping daughter Naima,6, with a spade at night and she died instantly. He also attacked his wife, a daughter Shah Naz and son Muddasar and injured them.

The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. A report of the incident was lodged in Takht-i-Nusrati Police Station by the relatives of the victims.

