NAB committed to make Pakistan corruption-free: chairman

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is committed to make Pakistan corruption free as the fight against corruption was being taken as a national duty.

It is in the line of NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal’s vision that no one is above the law and NAB’s faith is to make Pakistan corruption-free, by adopting “Accountability for all” policy on the basis of evidence as per the law.

Considering corruption being mother of all evils, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was established in 1999 as Pakistan’s apex anti-corruption organisation which operates under National Accountability Ordinance-1999 which is extended to whole of Pakistan including Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan. NAB has its Headquarter in Islamabad and it has eight regional offices located at Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Sukkur, Quetta, Peshawar, Karachi and Gilgit Baltistan. NAB under the present leadership of honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB not only adopted proactive and holistic National Anti-Corruption Strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement but announced ‘Accountability for all’ policy. During the tenure of honourable Mr Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB had initiated various complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations and filed corruption references.

Inquiries on issues including corruption reports in 56 public limited companies of Punjab, 435 offshore companies of Pakistanis in Panama and British Virgin Islands, return of housing societies’ plundered money reports, arrest of absconders and proclaimed offenders. Furthermore, the NAB chairman has started listening public complaints on every last Thursday of the month and directed DGs of regional bureaus to listen public complaints related to corruption in their respective regional bureaus.