Covid-19 vaccine: Statement attributed to French virologist turns out to be false

ISLAMABAD: In a statement attributed to French virologist and Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier though he had called the idea of vaccinating masses during the pandemic an unacceptable medical error and raised concern about antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE), he hadn’t said anything like all people who got themselves vaccinated for COVID-19 will die within two years.

The viral statement attributed to the French virologist had left netizens startled and scared. As per this statement, all those who have vaccinated themselves for COVID-19 will die within two years.

A clip of Luc’s interview was circulated on social media in which he’s seen questioning the idea of vaccinating people during the pandemic. “It’s unthinkable to vaccinate during a pandemic. They’re silent. It is the antibodies produced by the virus that enable the infection to become stronger. It is what we call antibody-dependent enhancement, which means antibodies favour a certain infection. It is clear that the new variants are created by antibody-mediated selection due to the vaccination,” Luc says in the French interview.