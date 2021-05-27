Covid-19 claims 65 lives, 2,724 more cases reported

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 60,268 with 2,724 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,686 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-five corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 58 of whom were under treatment in hospital and seven out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 65 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 23 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 4,242 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours. The National COVID positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 4.61 percent.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 44 percent, Multan 69 percent, Bahawalpur 38 percent and Faisalabad 36 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 45 percent, Swabi 44 percent, Peshawar 38 percent and Multan 57 percent.

Around 517 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 59,076 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 18,132 in Sindh, 25,245 in Punjab, 7,859 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,961 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,410 in Balochistan, 459 in GB, and 1,010 in AJK. Around 827,843 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 908,576 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 18,940, Balochistan 24,733, GB 5,516, ICT 80,662, KP 130,644, Punjab 336,315 and Sindh 311,766. About 20,465 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 4,942 have perished in Sindh among six of them died in hospital on Tuesday. 9,875 in Punjab had died with 36 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 30 of them in the hospital and six out of hospital. 3,990 in KP where 19 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Tuesday, 748 in ICT among two of them died in the hospital on Tuesday, 271 in Balochistan among one of them perished in hospital on Tuesday, 107 in GB and 532 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 12,943,620 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 4,654 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will start registering persons aged 19 and above for coronavirus vaccination from today (Thursday), reported Geo News. National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar on Wednesday tweeted that the decision had been taken after an NCOC meeting.

"In today's NCOC meeting we decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above. This registration will start from tomorrow. So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for COVID vaccination," he tweeted.