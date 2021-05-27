Four coronavirus patients die in Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Four coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, during the last 24 hours. According to the hospital officials, Amina Khatoon, 55, Ayesha Tabassam, 50, Rehana Begum, 50, and Majeeda Bibi, 50, all of Multan, tested positive for coronavirus and died at the hospital during treatment.

Reportedly, at the moment 236 confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients are getting treatment at the hospital. Only 105 people tested positive for the virus in Multan division out of 3,348 people and reports of 8,320 people are being awaited.

In Multan district 91 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 3,045 people and reports of 8,320 people are being awaited. Three people tested positive in Khanewal district out of 73 people and reports of 428 people were being awaited.

In Lodhran district five people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 285 ones and reports of 2,123 people were being awaited. In Vehari district six people tested positive for the virus out of 437 ones and reports of 1,455 people are being awaited.