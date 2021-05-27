36 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 36 patients died of COVID-19 while another 738 new cases were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours. Of these 36 deaths, 14 deaths were reported from District Lahore alone, bringing the total number of COVID related deaths to 4,034 in the provincial metropolis alone.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Wednesday, the toll of fatalities so far was raised to 9,875 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 336,315 in the province.

Around 25,245 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours raising the number of total tests to 5,030,083 in the province while 304,752 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the province so far.