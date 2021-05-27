Pakistan tells EU joint efforts needed for interfaith, cultural harmony

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union on Wednesday said the importance of their relationship was ‘highly valued’ as they strive to further strengthen this partnership.

Islamabad says that the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) had ushered in a new phase in the partnership by providing a solid foundation and framework for multidimensional cooperation between the two sides.

Pakistan meanwhile, asked the EU to work together for peaceful coexistence, and interfaith and cultural harmony. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was interacting virtually with the Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) of the European Parliament (EP).

The Chair of AFET, MEP David McAllister, in his remarks highlighted the importance of Pakistan-EU relations and the Parliament’s interest in further strengthening this partnership. He thanked the foreign minister for his detailed exchange of views with AFET Committee, the Foreign Office told the media.

While expressing disappointment at the adoption of a resolution by the European Parliament on blasphemy laws in Pakistan, Qureshi pointed out that his government had moved quickly against radical groups trying to put pressure on them.

"We have firmly moved against radical groups after the recent protests. I can assure you that no armed or pressure group is being allowed to challenge the writ of the state and dictate government policy,” he said.

Qureshi said the world was witnessing a rise in Islamophobia thus there was a need to show "common resolve" to fight intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief.

The minister emphasised the importance of understanding the special feelings and reverence Muslims have for the personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Members of the AFET Committee and heads of delegations for relations with third countries and regions participated in the session.

The 71-member AFET Committee is one of the most prominent and influential committees of the European Parliament. It oversees and provides guidance to the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy and plays an important role in matters related to human rights and fundamental freedoms as well as finalisation of EU’s international agreements.

Qureshi in his remarks on Afghanistan said Pakistan wishes to see an end to the Afghan conflict through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned negotiated political settlement. He said Pakistan has played and continues to play a key role in facilitating the Afghan peace process.

He said Pakistan remains committed to the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Highlighting the potential in further expanding Pakistan-EU ties in diverse spheres, Qureshi conveyed Pakistan’s readiness to continue to work for a productive and constructive partnership. "EU is a traditional friend and a major economic partner of Pakistan. Our cooperation is based on shared values of democracy, pluralism, mutual understanding and respect," said Qureshi. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment towards effective implementation of GSP Plus related international conventions.