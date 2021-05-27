5,518 beds, 456 ventilators vacant for Punjab Covid patients

LAHORE: Secretary Specialised Healthcare Punjab Nabeel Ahmed Awan has said that as many as 7,576 beds are reserved in all government hospitals for COVID-19 patients out of which 5,518 beds are unoccupied.

In a handout issued on Wednesday, he further said that 1,648 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis of which 1,194 beds were vacant. The Secretary SHC&MED further said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3,328 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province out of which 2,765 beds were vacant.

He further said that of 446 beds for corona patients reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore 356 beds were unoccupied. He also said that health department had arranged 789 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 333 ventilators were under use while 456 were unoccupied. Around 284 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 144 were occupied, concluded Nabeel Awan.