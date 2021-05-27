R3 scandal: Punjab ACE no longer authorised to probe after NAB takes up case

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) is not legally authorised to investigate the Rawalpindi Ring Road (R3) scandal after it has been taken up by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“The jurisdiction of the ACE or any other federal or provincial agency over any corruption case is ousted once NAB starts an investigation into it,” leading lawyer Kashif Malik told The News when contacted.

He referred to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999, which bars all other agencies from looking into a case once NAB begins a probe. He also mentioned a Supreme Court judgment that upheld NAB’s decision to take up the case of an influential figure that was being investigated by the ACE a few years ago.

The federal and Punjab governments want the R3 scam to be probed by the ACE while others, including the officials accused in the minority fact-finding report into the matter, desire that it should be investigated by NAB.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that the case would be looked into by the ACE. A Punjab government spokesperson has said that on the orders of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar the inquiry into the R3 case had been assigned to the ACE director general with directions to compile a comprehensive report.

However, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has simultaneously taken notice of the alleged corruption of billions of rupees in the R3 project. In a statement, he directed that the investigation teams should look into all aspects of the corruption and all those responsible for any wrongdoing should be brought to justice.

Section 16A of the NAO dealing with the transfer of cases to the anti-corruption watchdog says “notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, the NAB chairman may apply to any court of law or tribunal that any case involving any offence under the NAO pending before them will be transferred to an accountability court (AC). These judicial forums will transfer the case to the AC and it will be deemed to be a reference under the NAO. It will not be necessary for the AC to recall any witness or record again any evidence that may have been recorded.”

If any case is pending before a court and if “the NAB prosecutor general or any authorized special prosecutor, having regard to its facts and circumstances and in the interest of justice and for the protection and safety of witnesses, considers it necessary that it is transferred for trial, he may apply for the transfer of the case from any such court in one province to a court in another province or from one court in a province to another court in the same province, to the Supreme Court in case the transfer is intended from a court in a province to a court in another province; and to the high court of the province in case the transfer is intended from one court in a province to another court in the same province. These superior courts may, if it is in the interest of justice, transfer the case from one court to another. The case so transferred will be tried under the NAO without recalling any witness whose evidence may have been recorded.”

The law says the accused may also apply to the Supreme Court for the transfer of a case from a court in one province to a court in another province and to the high court for transfer of a case from one court in a province to another court in the same province.

The superior courts may order such transfers if they are in the interest of justice. Section 16 says notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, an accused will be prosecuted for an offence under the NAO in an Accountability Court and the case will be heard from day to day to be disposed of within 30 days.