Quick payments

Investing in the Behbood certificate scheme is a convenient and safe option for many senior citizens in Pakistan. However, for those people who are weak or have any physical disability, it is really difficult to visit National Saving centres to withdraw profits on a monthly basis. Usually, these centres are located far away from their homes. At some centres, old people have to climb the stairs to enter into the centre. Although National Savings has allowed depositors to withdraw their profits from the bank in which they have an account through cheques, many people are unable to do so as they cannot calculate the amount of monthly profits accurately.

Because of the Covid-19 outbreak, it is not advisable for senior citizens to visit these centres as they are mostly congested. People present there cannot maintain a six-foot distance as well.

It is important to mention here that the EOBI has adopted a better mechanism to distribute monthly pensions. It has signed a contract with a dedicated bank which has issued its ATM cards to pensioners who can withdraw their monthly pension with ease. National Savings can adopt the same method for the distribution of profits.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi