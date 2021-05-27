The ever-changing recommended time interval between the first and the second dose of the Covishield vaccine has created a lot of confusion among people. The revised time interval, however, is not applicable to Covaxin. India is currently using only these two vaccines for its inoculation programme.

The gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine has been increased for the fourth time in a row. This practice will discourage people from getting vaccinated. Many people are still unsure about getting vaccinated.

The government of India needs to broadcast clear messages to people so that its vaccination programme remains unaffected. It should also pay attention to the irresponsible statements made by government representatives. Only senior doctors should be allowed to educate people about the virus.

Jubel D’Cruz

Mumbai, India