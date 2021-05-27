close
Thu May 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 27, 2021

The second dose

Newspost

 
May 27, 2021

The ever-changing recommended time interval between the first and the second dose of the Covishield vaccine has created a lot of confusion among people. The revised time interval, however, is not applicable to Covaxin. India is currently using only these two vaccines for its inoculation programme.

The gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine has been increased for the fourth time in a row. This practice will discourage people from getting vaccinated. Many people are still unsure about getting vaccinated.

The government of India needs to broadcast clear messages to people so that its vaccination programme remains unaffected. It should also pay attention to the irresponsible statements made by government representatives. Only senior doctors should be allowed to educate people about the virus.

Jubel D’Cruz

Mumbai, India

Latest News

More From Newspost