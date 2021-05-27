PSX sets new daily volume record: Asad

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday said the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had set a new daily traded volume record as the volume exceeded previous record by 39 per cent.

The KSE 100-index of the PSX continued with its bullish trend, gaining 511.65 points, with a positive change of 1.11 per cent, closing at 46,812.31 points against 46,300.66 points on the last working day.

“Market is reacting to signs of sustained recovery,” the planning minister said in his tweet. He added that the successful containment of the Covid’s third wave — “though risk still remains — was also adding to positive sentiments.

A total of 1,563,360,922 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 677,381,398 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs28.338 billion against Rs23.505 billion the previous day. Farrukh Habib, the Minister of State to the Prime Minister on Information, was quick to credit the stock market gains on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policies.

As many as 423 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 284 of them recorded gains and 125 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 707,728,500 shares and price per share of Rs2.28, Hum Network with a volume of 112,493,500 and price per share of Rs6.81 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 45,126,446 and price per share of Rs43.68.

Unilever FoodsXD witnessed the maximum increase of Rs927.04 per share, closing at Rs16,599. Wyeth Pak Ltd was the runner up, with share prices increasing by Rs138.26, closing at Rs1,981.84.

Island Textile recorded the maximum decrease of Rs150 per share, closing at Rs9,350 followed by Mehmood Textile, the share prices of which decreased by Rs20 per share, closing at Rs400.