Pakistan opens corona jabs to everyone above 19

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday decided to allow Pakistanis above the age of 19 to register for Covid-19 vaccination from today (Thursday).

“In today’s NCOC meeting we decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above,” Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar tweeted.

The move came as Pakistan reported 2,724 more cases and 65 deaths in the 24 hours preceding Wednesday. Critical cases remain above 4,200, while the tally of total infections was 908,576. The overall death toll was 20,465, according to NCOC data.

Umar, who also leads the NCOC, also said registration would now be open for the entire population, which was approved by health experts for Covid vaccination.

Separately, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination told state media that registration was being opened to all age groups as Pakistan’s vaccine supply continued to improve and the country’s vaccination capacity had enhanced by the day.

He said the country had locally packaged a coronavirus vaccine with the help of Chinese experts after the vaccine — named locally as PakVac — had passed “rigorous internal quality control checks and testing” at the National Institute of Health (NIH) with the help of Cansino Biologics Inc. China.

He added the first batch of China’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine would be available for administration to the citizens by the end of this month. The first batch of bulk vaccines was processed at the NIH plant, which was set up for the purpose last month by having a specially-trained team.

Due to the agreement on technology transfer, the NIH would be able to produce three million doses per month which would significantly reduce the country’s dependence on other countries. He said Pakistan would become “largely self-sufficient” in meeting its Covid-19 vaccine needs as it would begin producing the single-dose CanSino vaccine locally.

He said China was a strong partner and had “gone out of its way” in keeping up a supply chain and transferring technology to Pakistan. Out of the total stock of vaccine doses imported, 91 per cent was purchased by the government while the remaining nine per cent were gifted by China.

He also revealed the number of people in Pakistan which were currently eligible for vaccination. He said 100 million out of 220 million were eligible as the vaccines had only been approved for those above 18.

He added for the first half of the year, January to June 2021, the government had received and expected to receive 19.82 million doses. “In totality, we have signed deals for over 30 million doses already, so the fact that we have already secured 30 million doses and will continue to procure more the rest of the year should be very reassuring.”