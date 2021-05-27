Work on Judbah-Thakot road inaugurated

MANSEHRA: The Member Provincial Assembly Laiq Muhammad Khan inaugurated the construction work on Rs240 million Judbah-Thakot road on Wednesday.

“This an highly important artery would bring the major economic changes in lives of Torghar people as it would link latter with Hazara Expressway way and Karakoram Highway in Thakot area,” Laiq Khan, who is also the chairman of the district development advisory committee, told the inaugural ceremony held in Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar district. The local tribesmen danced to the drums’ beat to express their pleasure and happiness as it was one of their longstanding demands.

Laiq Muhammad Khan said that the chief minister on his demand released an amount of Rs240 million for this important communication project.

“The successive government kept Torghar deprived of prosperity and development and the ANP government gave this erstwhile tribal belt of Mansehra the status of a settled district in 2011. And now I have been striving for its prosperity and development,” the MPA said.

The DDAC chairman also inaugurated the Rescue 1122 squad for the Torghar district and said that more staff, if required, would also be appointed.