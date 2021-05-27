close
PaRRSA reconstructs 57 flood-affected schools

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) completed reconstruction of 57 flood-affected schools while construction work on 53 more schools is in progress in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A spokesperson for PDMA said on Wednesday that the Provincial Reconstruction Rehabilitation and Settlement Authority (PaRRSA) had completed work on 57 flood-affected schools in the province so far while construction work on 53 others continues that would be completed soon.

He said that currently PaRRSA is working on flood-affected Government Higher Secondary School Akbarpura in Nowshera district, which is in the final stages of completion. Almost 88 percent work on the school has been done so far and the remaining construction work would be completed in August 2021.

