Court releases 71 people on bail in rooster fighting case

NOWSHERA: A civil court on Wednesday released on bail 71 persons who had been arrested for using roosters fighting to bet money in Rashakai town of the Nowshera district.

The bail order was issued by Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate Syed Sabir Ali Shah. However, there was no decision on the fate of the nine trained roosters which had been confiscated by the police from the spot.

The judge dismissed the application filed by the owner for reclaiming the rooster while the application of eight other owners for the same purpose was admitted for a hearing scheduled for today (Thursday).

One of the owners submitted to the judge his rooster’s health was in danger while the judicial officer ordered police to allow him to get the rooster treated by a vet.

The Risalpur Police Station staff, in whose jurisdiction the crime was committed, told The News none of the owners had turned up there to get the ailing roosters treated.

A cop, Musa Khan, said the roosters confiscated from the ring had been at the police station for the last five days and were not taking any feed. He said six of the roosters had been ill while one was in a precarious condition.

The cop said the roosters had been injured when put to fight in the ring and hence were not in good health. He said the police did not have the resources to arrange for proper feed and treatment for these roosters.

Meanwhile, the owners of the roosters who had been released on bail, headed by Aurangzeb Khan levelled serious allegations against the police and called for a probe.

They alleged that police had seized from them a total of Rs 5.2 million during the body search after the raid but the amount mentioned in the first information report (FIR) was just Rs 6,68,640.

The owners alleged that the police had confiscated 14 precious roosters from the spot while the number was mentioned as merely nine in the FIR.