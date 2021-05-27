Man awarded death sentence

Rawalpindi : Additional District and Sessions Judge (Rawalpindi) Javed Iqbal Sipra awarded death sentence to a man in a murder case. The court also slapped a fine of Rs500,000 on him as well.

Gujar Khan Police Station registered a case under Section 302 against Muhammad Usman for killing Qaisar Shah in April 2019.

In another case, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (Rawalpindi) Chaudhry Tariq Javed awarded life sentence to two men for killing a boy. The court also slapped a fine of Rs500,000 on them as well.

Kotli Satian Police Station registered a case against Muhammad Mansoor Hayat and Rustam Shama for killing a boy in June 2020. Police registered a case on the application of the victim’s father. Both accused wanted to molest the victim and killed him on his resistance.