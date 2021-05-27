Hankers Club lift KP Governor Cup

ISLAMABAD: Sahibzada Farhan (130) guided Hankers Club to win their first Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Gold Cup in Peshawar.

Hankers Club cracked 251 runs while batting first with Farhan, who has played three T20 Internationals for Pakistan, smashing the ball all around the park. Northern Sports managed 210 runs in reply, losing by 41 runs.

Nizar scored 42 and Sahibzada Abdullah managed 32 runs. Zeeshan Khan was the most successful bowler for Northern Sports getting three wickets while Israr and Wahab took one wicket each.

In reply, Northern Sports were bowled out for 210. Ghazanfar scored an unbeaten 74. Salman struck 36. Usman Afridi with 22 and Israr with 21 were the other leading scorers.

Hankers Club’s medium-fast bowler Aamir took 4-32. Maaz Sadaqat and Omar Islam took two wickets each while Sahibzada Farhan and Sunny picked up one wicket each.