Young Haris excited to join Karachi Kings

LAHORE: Emerging wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris is excited to join defending champions Karachi Kings for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six remainder in Abu Dhabi.
The 20-year-old Haris hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was part of the Pakistan squad for the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2020. Karachi Kings picked him recently in the replacement draft.