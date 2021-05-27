Rizwan ready to play in Abu Dhabi’s hot weather

LAHORE: Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman and captain of Multan Sultans Mohammad Rizwan is ready to play in the simmering heat of Abu Dhabi where the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six are going to be held.

The 28-year-old Rizwan in an interview revealed that he enjoys playing in hot weather. “I am ready to play even in 50 degree celsius temperature as I enjoy playing cricket in hot weather. Pakistani players are accustomed to playing in hot weather,” he said. “However, foreign players might find it difficult to adjust initially,” he added.

Rizwan said that Sultans, who managed only one win in five matches in the Karachi leg, would bounce back. “Whenever such a gap comes, you talk to your players about what we could have done better. We made several mistakes collectively as a team.”