Players, officials fly out to Abu Dhabi for PSL today

KARACHI: Players and officials will leave Karachi and Lahore on Thursday (today) at 1pm for Abu Dhabi for Pakistan Super League, a PCB spokesman announced on Wednesday evening.

Players, support staff and broadcasters travelling from India and South Africa having secured UAE visas, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was waiting for the visas of some of those who are to travel from Pakistan which if issued would enable the Board to transport the teams to Abu Dhabi via chartered flights.

“Some players and officials had not got their visas which delayed the departure,” a PCB source told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

Because of the visa matter the PCB announced through a late Tuesday night press release that the teams Wednesday’s departure for Abu Dhabi for the PSL 2021 remaining matches had been delayed for one day and so the hotel isolation period had also been extended for one day.

The Board said on Wednesday the 25 persons set to travel to Abu Dhabi from India have been issued UAE visas. “All the players belonging to South Africa and support staff have been issued visas. Out of 27 people travelling from South Africa to Abu Dhabi 26 have been issued visas,” the Board spokesman said.

“Herschelle Gibbs, Faf du Plessis, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Cameron Delport and Michael Smith have been issued UAE visas. Pakistan’s all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has also been issued a visa and he will now travel from South Africa to Abu Dhabi through a chartered flight,” the spokesman said.

“Most of the people moving from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi through two chartered flights have been issued visas,” the spokesman added.

“The first day of room isolation will be counted provided the participants are able to ensure check-in in the Abu Dhabi hotel before 2 pm on Thursday (today),” the spokesman said.

As many as 233 people are set to depart from Pakistan for Abu Dhabi for the rest of the matches whose schedule will be released after all participants get their visas and their quarantine time-frame is known.

Abu Dhabi has to host the remaining 20 matches of the PSL which is being arranged in hot weather because of Pakistan’s international commitments beginning from late June. The Board has to complete the matches by June 20 as Pakistan are set to depart for England for a white-ball series on June 23.

The players and officials were to fly out of Lahore and Karachi on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

The teams had packed their luggage for departure when the news came on Tuesday night that the departure had been delayed for one day.

Meanwhile, teams sources told ‘The News’ that franchises have ordered AJ Sports for ice jackets for the players during the event in order to minimise the heat effect.

“Yes all teams have ordered ice jackets and AJ Sports will be providing them,” a franchise source said.

The source said that it would not be easy to cope with the hot conditions on the day when double headers will be played as the first game will start at 5pm. “But in the evening temperature will slightly go down and then it will not be a big issue,” the source added.

Sources said that in order to complete the event by June 20, six double headers would have to be conducted. Any further delay in departure may further squeeze the time-frame.

In the first phase held here at the National Stadium in February and March, 14 matches were conducted. The event was postponed in the first week of March when a few foreign players and support staff tested positive for Covid-19.