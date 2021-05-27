KPT claims to save over Rs600mln

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) claims cost savings of over Rs600 million from January 2021 till May in its operational and administrative expenses, a statement said on Wednesday.

The savings are achieved to meet the maritime minister’s vision of the blue economy and best optimise KPT resources. Of Rs600 million savings, Rs130 million is saved by separating the procurement department from stores as per the advice of the federal audit authorities, it added.

Other operation achievements during the last five years are making Dredger named Ali operational after 2014, dredging of China Creek recommenced after six years, repair and activation of Keamari bridge non-operational since 2019 and repair of Keamari Road, repair of Berth 4, planting of over 16,000 mangrove saplings, the inclusion of women in Port Security Force for the first time, setting up of MIS department, besides others.