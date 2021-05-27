close
Thu May 27, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2021

Gold rates increase Rs2,850/tola

Business

Our Correspondent
May 27, 2021

KARACHI: bullion rates in the local market increased Rs2,850/tola to Rs112,750/ tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Wednesday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs2,443 to Rs96,665, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates rose $23 to $1,907/ounce.

Meanwhile, silver rates increased Rs20 to Rs1,480/tola, while the price of 10 grams silver also increased Rs17.15 to Rs1,268.86, it added.

