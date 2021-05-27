Rupee extends losses

KARACHI: The rupee fell further on Wednesday to close at its lowest level in one month, due to continued dollar buying from importers and companies to meet their obligations, dealers said.

The local unit sustained downside pressure on strong dollar demand by firms for imports to drive the economic recovery.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended 0.26 percent weaker at 154.78/dollar, its lowest level since April 27, 2021. It closed at 154.37 on Tuesday.

“The demand for the dollars was high, but the supplies were inadequate to meet that demand,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

“The increased appetite for the greenback is coming from the oil and the manufacturing sectors. The corporates are purchasing the US currency for the import of raw materials, machinery, and equipment.”

Dealers said they expect the rupee to weaken further in the coming sessions. If the demand persists, it could push the rupee to 155 level in the days ahead.