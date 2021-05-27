Inside investor mind

LAHORE: Public at large sees the readily available statistics on economic growth, unemployment figures or job creation. Businessmen, besides government data also look at other factors like political stability, sustainability of state policies, and competitiveness of regional competitors.

Rosy statistics do not guarantee a sustainable growth. There are many aspects that should be considered. In Pakistan’s case the entrepreneurs knew they were outclassed by their regional competitors before the Covid-19 hit the world.

The bold decision of this government to open its economy much earlier than other countries of the region provided an opening to its industries to fill the void created by countries unable to operate because of lockdowns. That phase has passed and now the competing economies have also opened up. We are no longer the sole suppliers of textile goods (our main exporting sector). The industries are facing competition both in the domestic and export markets from foreign players.

Present regime has provided incentives to the exporters in the form of subsidised electricity, low or no duty on imported inputs as well as on import of machinery. The exports are competitive because of these incentives. There is no guarantee as to how long these concessions would be available. The entrepreneurs are still reluctant to increase their capacities.

The competing economies are slowly taking back their shares in the global markets. The investments would come once a solid assurance on continuity of policies is made. Currently the concessions are on an interim basis. Once in a while a minister or an adviser releases a statement about enhancing the power and gas tariff and the businesses start seeking reassurance on its continuity.

The state does not rebuke its ministers but assures entrepreneurs that concession would continue. These concessions are not legislated and can be withdrawn anytime. The investors need long-term stability of the policies guaranteed through legislation. Without solid guarantees they are holding back on their investment plans.

Investors also look at the fiscal health of the government. A government depending mostly on loans even to run its day-to-day affairs cannot instill confidence among investors. They will pocket whatever income they generate from existing capacities but would not go for expansion.

Industrial health of the country is bad. The spur in manufacturing activities is limited to the existing capacities of most industries. Scarcity of new investment is because only the most enterprising take a chance to gain an edge over competitors as they envisage an increase in demand for goods and services on improved economic credentials. Sadly entrepreneurs are very few in our economy while pessimists are the winners after every deep recession as the businessmen look for factual information on the economic front after economic fundamentals improve.

Corporate world generally shuns uncertainty. If they have doubts about the state of the economy they would wait and stop investing. In a mild recession the positive signals lure investors back immediately. However after a deep recession like the one we went through the signals about recovery are confusing and deter investors.

Flow of information affects corporate decisions to commit their resources into hiring, new plants, research and development and other investments intended to spur growth. A healthy economy always generates huge information that the companies use for taking or withholding decisions on investment. Doubts about state statistics are bound to increase when the federal cabinet approves 3 percent growth for the year after taking into account all statistics and only two weeks later the government ministers claim the expected growth to be one percent higher.

Economy recovers quickly after a brief and small recession though the GDP does take a dip because of recessionary pressures. When recession is of longer cycle (like the one witnessed in Pakistan) the economy takes a longer time to recover. Such a deep recession promotes uncertainty and productivity suffers. Investors wait for each other to invest which leads to no one investing. The firms look at what their rival firm is planning.

Readily available data like interest rates and various factors showing economic growth are important for investors but they look beyond this data. They observe what other firms are doing on the basis of openly available data. Information filters through social circles.

If they find that a large number of companies are investing the uncertainty about the available information is reduced.

Different firms hold bits and pieces of information about a shared fundamental; when a firm invests or expands its workforce; its actions reveal the information about the state of the economy to competing firms. Productivity statistics also generates information, and at least some of it, is available to everyone in the economy. When there is a lot of information in the market it reduces the uncertainty of the investors about the economy. They then implement their investment plans.