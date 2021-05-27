close
May 27, 2021

Are the authorities ready?

Newspost

 
In July, Karachi will again witness heavy rains. Are the authorities prepared to deal with the chaos that is likely to be caused by heavy rains? People haven’t recovered from the trauma they faced last year when the rain caused huge financial losses.

The relevant department is requested to be prepared and to keep the machinery and equipment needed to drain rainwater ready. It is important to keep people’s houses and shops safe from any kind of damage.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

