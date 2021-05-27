Sudden growth?

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that Pakistan’s GDP growth is projected at 3.94 percent. More than a month back, he had said that the country’s economy is in bad shape and needs adequate and prompt measures for its revival. The incumbent government must share the actual figures with the people of Pakistan. The country’s economic growth will mean that people have better employment opportunities and that there has been a significant decline in poverty levels. The country is not witnessing any such improvements. The government should realise that hiding the facts from people will not serve any purpose.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad